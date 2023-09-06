CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Spotify Tests Removing Lyrics from Ad-Supported Tier, Sparking Speculation of Premium-Only Feature

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 6, 2023
Spotify users on the ad-supported tier may be in for a disappointment as the company is experimenting with making lyrics a premium-only feature. Several users have reported that they have lost the ability to see in-app lyrics, with a message suggesting they subscribe to Spotify Premium to enjoy lyrics.

This test is being conducted by Spotify in an effort to encourage more users to pay for a monthly subscription. The company is looking to turn a profit after reporting a loss in the last quarter, which was partially attributed to investments in podcasts and severance payments for laid-off employees.

It is unclear whether Spotify will permanently remove lyrics from the free tier or if this is just a temporary test. However, the move has sparked speculation and concern among users.

Currently, Spotify Premium in the U.S. costs $10.99 per month for an Individual account, $14.99 per month for a Duo account, $16.99 per month for a Family account, and $5.99 per month for students. The ad-supported tier comes with certain restrictions on the mobile app, with the desktop version offering a more complete experience along with intermittent ads.

Spotify often offers free trials and deals to attract new users. For example, new Individual accounts currently cost $10.99 for the first three months, providing two months for free.

This development has left users wondering about the future of lyrics on Spotify’s platform. It remains to be seen how the test will be received by affected users and whether the company will decide to make lyrics a premium-only feature permanently.

