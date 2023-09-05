Spotify Tests Putting Song Lyrics Behind Paywall

Spotify has recently started testing a paywall for its in-app lyrics feature, much to the disappointment of its users. Instead of being able to view the lyrics under the currently playing song, users were greeted with a notification bubble that directed them to sign up for Spotify Premium in order to access the lyrics.

Spotify has confirmed that this is only a test, with no further news to share at the moment. However, it is clear that the company is actively searching for ways to encourage users to subscribe to its Premium service.

In the past, Spotify has invested heavily in exclusive content such as podcasts and audiobooks, but with little success. Now, the platform seems to be shifting its focus towards developing other features that might entice users to upgrade.

One of the most popular Premium-only features is DJ, an AI tool that creates personalized radio stations for listeners. The AI voice that provides commentary creates a unique and engaging music listening experience that sets it apart from Spotify’s free tier. Another potential reason for users to upgrade is HiFi, Spotify’s lossless streaming option, although there has been no concrete update on its release date.

In addition to these initiatives, Spotify is also actively working on incorporating more video content onto its platform and aims to become the “TikTok for audio.” This strategic approach to providing exclusive and premium features to paying subscribers is likely to continue in the future.

