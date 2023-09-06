Spotify Testing Paywall for Lyrics Behind Premium Subscription

Spotify is currently running tests to gauge user response to locking lyrics behind a paywall. Some users have reported seeing a pop-up encouraging them to purchase the premium subscription in order to access lyrics on Spotify. The company clarified that this is an ongoing test and did not specify the duration or the markets involved.

CJ Stanley, Spotify’s global head of communications, stated that the company routinely conducts various tests to enhance the user experience, and some of these tests may influence future updates while others serve as valuable learning opportunities. Although Spotify recently increased its prices for premium plans, it added 36 million monthly active users in June 2023.

Spotify announced a Hi-Fi streaming upgrade in 2021 but has yet to deliver on this feature, whereas competitors like Apple Music already offer lossless high-quality formats. The company has heavily invested in promoting podcasts but had to make cuts in its podcast division, resulting in the discontinuation of monetizing white noise podcasts.

The testing of a paywall for lyrics could potentially generate additional revenue for Spotify and further incentivize users to upgrade to the premium subscription. However, it remains to be seen how users will respond to this change and whether it will be well-received.

