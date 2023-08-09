Spotify Expands AI DJ Feature Worldwide

Spotify, the popular music streaming platform, announced on Tuesday that it is expanding its AI DJ feature in select markets around the world. The AI DJ acts as a personalized guide for users, playing songs based on their listening history and making new recommendations.

Spotify initially launched the AI DJ feature in the U.S. and Canada in February, and later made it available in the U.K. and Ireland in May. Now, Spotify has made the feature accessible to listeners in dozens of additional countries in Asia and Africa.

The voice of the AI DJ is based on Spotify’s Head of Cultural Partnerships, Xavier “X” Jernigan. The company has observed that users are more willing to try something new or listen to a song they may have otherwise skipped when they hear commentary alongside personal recommendations. As Spotify expands the AI DJ feature to new markets, it is seeing users spend nearly one-third of their listening time with the DJ.

However, at present, the AI DJ is only available in the English language. It remains to be seen whether Spotify will introduce support for other languages in the future.

This expansion of the AI DJ feature reflects Spotify’s ongoing efforts to enhance the user experience and provide personalized recommendations to its listeners. With the AI DJ, Spotify aims to cater to individual preferences and introduce users to new music they may enjoy. By leveraging artificial intelligence, Spotify continues to innovate in the music streaming industry.