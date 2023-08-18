White Noise Podcasts Generate High Consumption on Spotify

White noise podcasts on Spotify have been unexpectedly successful, leading to substantial earnings for creators. However, there were reports that Spotify attempted to remove these podcasts from the platform. According to an internal document obtained by Bloomberg, white noise content, featuring sounds like waves, vacuums, and fans, accounted for a significant daily consumption of 3 million hours on the platform. This surge in popularity was attributed to Spotify’s algorithm promoting these podcasts as part of its strategy to establish itself as a leading podcast app.

It was previously reported that white noise creators were making around $18,000 per month. Many creators, not limited to white noise podcasts, use Spotify’s free hosting software Anchor to publish their shows. Besides assisting with podcast creation and distribution, Anchor also enables creators to monetize their content.

Despite the popularity of white noise podcasts among listeners, they do not generate as much revenue for Spotify compared to other types of programming. As a result, Spotify considered removing these podcasts altogether and preventing future uploads in this category. Furthermore, the company contemplated adjusting its algorithm to recommend cost-effective “comparable programming,” which would potentially increase its annual gross profit by $38 million.

While it remains unclear what “comparable programming” specifically entails, it could refer to content aimed at inducing sleep or calming anxiety, which aligns with the typical usage of white noise. Some Spotify users have reported that white noise podcasts disappeared temporarily, as seen on the Spotify subreddit thread a couple of months ago. One creator also confirmed that their content vanished for a few weeks before being reinstated. Spotify did not confirm the temporary removal of white noise podcasts but stated that the proposed changes did not come to fruition, reaffirming that white noise podcasts are still available on the platform.