Spotify Reportedly Considered Removing White Noise Podcasts, Raises Prices

Spotify reportedly contemplated removing white noise podcasts from its platform as a way to reduce the amount of money it had to pay out to creators, according to internal documents obtained by Bloomberg. These podcasts, which consist of repetitive sounds, accounted for about 3 million hours of listening on Spotify every day in January. Surprisingly, these podcasters could earn up to $18,000 per month from the ads placed within the programming.

The issue was exacerbated by Spotify’s unintentional promotion of this content while trying to encourage listeners to engage with “talk” content rather than music. Once Spotify realized the problem, it contemplated removing the shows from the talk feed, prohibiting future uploads, and redirecting listeners to more profitable content. This move could have potentially increased Spotify’s annual gross profits by $38 million.

While the proposal never came to fruition, some users have noticed that white noise podcasts have disappeared from their accounts, and podcasters have reported missing episodes for weeks, leading to fewer potential downloads.

In a separate move to generate revenue, Spotify recently raised the prices of its Premium accounts. The standalone premium account now costs $10.99 per month, up from $9.99. Spotify justified the price increase by stating that it would support ongoing innovation and continue delivering value to fans and artists on its platform.

This price adjustment aligns Spotify’s streaming plan more closely with its competitors. Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, and YouTube Music had already increased the prices of their base plans to $10.99 before Spotify’s adjustment. Additionally, Amazon Music Unlimited raised its prices for Prime members from $8.99 to $9.99 per month.

