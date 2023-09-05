Spotify Limits Revenue Stream for White-Noise Podcasts

Spotify has announced that it will no longer allow white-noise podcasts to participate in its Ambassador Ads program. This program pays podcasters to promote Spotify’s own products. The change comes as Spotify realizes that advertising during white-noise podcasts, where listeners tend to have the audio on in the background, is not an effective use of its marketing budget.

The decision, set to take effect next month, has raised questions about the increasing prevalence and popularity of functional audio on Spotify. Functional audio refers to audio files that contain white noise, rainfall, bird songs, and similar non-music sounds. These files are categorized as music for royalty purposes, meaning that a portion of the revenue pool shared with the music industry goes to the makers of these audio files.

This allocation of revenue has caused frustration within the music industry, particularly among major record labels. They argue that the sharing of money should be reconsidered, with functional audio receiving a smaller portion. This issue has sparked calls for changes in how streaming services distribute funds each month.

By limiting the money-making options for white-noise podcasters, Spotify is addressing concerns from both its advertising budget and the music industry. While white-noise podcasts may have a considerable number of listeners and streams, the return on investment from promotional messaging during these podcasts is likely to be minimal.

As Spotify’s podcasting business looks to reduce costs, it makes sense for the company to focus its marketing efforts on podcasts where listeners are actively engaged and more likely to pay attention to advertisements. This decision underscores the need for Spotify to optimize its advertising strategies and ensure that promotional messaging reaches the target audience effectively.

