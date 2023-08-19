People Are Listening to 3 Million Hours of White Noise a Day

A peculiar trend has emerged on Spotify, where entire episodes of white noise and ambient podcasts are gaining significant popularity. According to an internal document obtained by Bloomberg, these episodes are accumulating a staggering 3 million hours of daily consumption on the music platform.

Some podcasters are capitalizing on this trend by generating substantial revenue through ads placed in these episodes. Bloomberg reports that some podcasters are earning as much as $18,000 a month.

However, white noise programming is not very profitable for Spotify. The company primarily generates revenue through its paid music subscriptions, which are crucial for their margins. Spotify’s Q1 earnings report reveals a decline in the ratio of paid-to-free listeners, putting pressure on the company to explore more profitable avenues.

Analyzing the data, Spotify concluded that redirecting users’ attention away from white noise programming could potentially result in an additional $38 million in profit. However, a spokesperson from Spotify clarified that the proposed plan did not come to fruition, and white noise podcasts are still available on the platform.

Interestingly, some users have noticed the disappearance of certain white noise episodes without any warning. This could suggest ongoing adjustments being made by Spotify to optimize their content offerings.

In addition to white noise, Spotify has also been grappling with AI-generated music flooding its platform, often accompanied by artificially inflated listener counts from bots. This has caused concern in the music industry, with executives from major record labels expressing dissatisfaction over the equal valuation given to legitimate artists’ streams and noise-based tracks.

The controversy surrounding white noise and the challenge of maintaining profitability amidst shifting consumer behavior pose significant considerations for Spotify as it continues to navigate the evolving landscape of content consumption.