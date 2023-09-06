Splitcoin Inc. Introduces Revolutionary Self-Custody Solution

Splitcoin Inc. has announced the publication of its whitepaper outlining its revolutionary self-custody solution for cryptocurrency users. The solution allows users to manually encrypt their seed phrases using Splitcoin’s mobile application and NFC-enabled coins. The design review of the whitepaper was performed by Least Authority, a security consulting firm focused on advancing digital security and privacy.

By prioritizing user privacy and intuitive design, Splitcoin aims to transform the way seed phrases are securely stored and managed. The Splitcoin app never asks users for their seed phrase and does not have access to it.

To create a secure vault for their seed phrase, users manually encrypt it using Splitcoin’s unique auto-scrolling codebook. This codebook is then unlocked by a unique vault key, which is split and stored across NFC-enabled physical coins or QR codes. When users want to retrieve their seed phrase, they simply scan their coins using the mobile application and input their password to access the vault. The seed phrase can then be decrypted manually using the codebook.

The Splitcoin mobile application will be available for both iOS and Android and does not store data in online locations like cloud services or databases. For added security, the application can even be run on a device in airplane mode if desired.

Founder of Splitcoin Inc., Freddie Ranieri, expressed excitement for reaching these milestones, stating, “With the whitepaper now accessible to the public, we anticipate productive conversations and insights as we prepare for our beta launch.”

Splitcoin Inc. plans to launch its self-custody solution in late 2023, setting new standards in the cryptocurrency industry with its focus on manual seed phrase encryption. For more information about Splitcoin Inc., visit their website or follow them on social media.

Sources:

Splitcoin Inc.