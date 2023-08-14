Splatoon 3 Splatfest Results: Money vs. Fame vs. Love

Nintendo has revealed the final results of the Splatoon 3 Splatfest for the Money vs. Fame vs. Love event. At halftime, Team Love had a slight lead with 33.85% of the votes, while Team Money had 33.32% and Team Fame had 32.83%.

However, despite the initial lead for Team Love, Team Money ultimately emerged as the winner. This was a closely contested Splatfest, with all sides gaining points.

Here is a breakdown of the final results for the eighth Splatfest in Splatoon 3:

– Team Money: 33 points

– Team Fame: 12 points

– Team Love: 12 points

In a sneak peek, Team Money had 35.45% of the votes, Team Fame had 31.89%, and Team Love had 32.66%.

In terms of votes, Team Money received 47.28%, Team Fame got 9.10%, and Team Love had 43.62% of the votes.

When it comes to Clout (Open), Team Money secured 33.71%, Team Fame had 32.44%, and Team Love ended with 33.85%.

In the Clout (Pro) category, Team Money received 29.40%, Team Fame had 36.96%, and Team Love secured 33.64%.

Finally, in the Clout (Tricolor Battle) category, Team Money had 34.19% of the votes, Team Fame got 32.99%, and Team Love had 32.82%.

If you participated in the Splatfest, let us know in the comments which side you chose for the event and share your experience.