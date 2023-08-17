Splatoon 3 Announces Upcoming ‘Drizzle Season’ with New Content

Nintendo has revealed that Splatoon 3 will be receiving a new season called ‘Drizzle Season’ starting on September 1st. Just like previous seasons, Drizzle Season will introduce a variety of new features to the game.

One of the highlights of the upcoming season is the addition of new stages. ‘Crableg Capital’ will offer a combination of high and low ground, featuring huge cranes and girders. ‘Shipshape Cargo Co.’ will take the battles to the seas, providing players with a boat setting for ink-domination.

The popular Salmon Run mode will also see the return of the ‘Salmonid Smokeyard’ stage from Splatoon 2. Additionally, new work suits will be added to enhance the gaming experience.

Several new main weapons will be introduced as well. The ‘Dread Wringer’ in the Slosher class will offer fast area coverage, while the ‘Heavy Edit Splatling’ will allow players to swiftly counter the opponent’s attacks.

Drizzle Season will also bring some fun customization options. Players will have the opportunity to adjust their gear, including wearing their cap backwards. Table Top battles will receive new cards, and there will be new challenges focused on Inkjets.

More updates on weapon collaborations and stage details are expected in the coming weeks. For now, fans can enjoy the remaining days of the current season, Sizzle Season 2023.

Excitement is building for the upcoming season, so be sure to share your thoughts and expectations in the comments section.