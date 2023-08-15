Spider-Man 2’s Accessibility Features Make Gameplay Easier

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, developed by Insomniac Games and published by Sony, will introduce a new accessibility feature that allows players to slow down the game’s action. This feature will give players the ability to decrease the speed of the game by 70 percent, 50 percent, or 30 percent. Players can switch back to normal speed at any time.

The option to slow down the gameplay could prove to be a valuable tool for navigating challenging fights. Previous players of Marvel’s Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4 may recall instances where they felt overwhelmed by enemies coming from all directions. With the new accessibility setting in Spider-Man 2, players can more easily overcome similar situations when the game releases in October.

Additionally, Spider-Man 2 will provide on-screen captions and audio descriptions for cinematic scenes. There will also be screen reader support to read aloud all on-screen text in menus. These new accessibility improvements build upon the features available in previous Spider-Man games. To get an idea of what Sony and Insomniac Games have built, players can refer to the accessibility features in Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Sony has been committed to providing extensive accessibility options in their recent games. Insomniac Games’ Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, for example, also offers a gameplay speed adjustment feature. For players looking for a more customizable accessibility option, Sony has developed the Access accessibility controller for the PlayStation 5, which can be preordered ahead of its December release.