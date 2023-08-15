Speedrunner Completes Baldur’s Gate 3 in Record Time

A speedrunner has set a new world record by completing Baldur’s Gate 3 in an astonishing 10 minutes. The impressive feat was accomplished by speedrunner Mae, who uploaded their Any% speedrun to YouTube.

To achieve this record time, Mae focused on using the character Gale and utilized a lot of jumping. By playing as Gale and making a specific choice in the game’s second act, the speedrunners are able to effectively end the game, although it’s not the full story.

Skipping important moments and conversations, the speedrunner relied on clever positioning to stealthily bypass battle confrontations. They also made use of spells like Enhanced Leap and Ice Knife to aid their progress.

This is not the only impressive speedrun achievement by Mae. They have also completed a Sex Any% speedrun, aiming to reach a sex scene as quickly as possible. This was accomplished in under eight minutes, with Lae’zel being the easiest character to pursue this with.

It’s worth noting that Mae’s method of reaching the early ending is possibly how a significant number of players managed to complete the game in the first weekend after its release. Developer Larian shared statistics, revealing that 368 players had accomplished this.

Among the other interesting statistics shared were the fact that Gale is the most popular origin character, potentially due to its suitability for speedruns. Additionally, the Paladin class proves to be the most popular choice among players, and an impressive 88 years were collectively spent in character creation.

The record-breaking speedrun showcases the determination and skill of gamers to find innovative ways to complete games in record time.