Is Joe Rogan’s Podcast Coming to Grand Theft Auto 6? Unlikely, Speculation Suggests

There is speculation that Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) might feature episodes of Joe Rogan’s podcast on its radio stations. However, this rumor is unlikely to be true.

In early 2022, Rockstar Games confirmed that they are working on GTA 6, but since then, not much information has been revealed about the game. This has led to various rumors, including the claim that the game will include episodes of Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, on its radio stations.

Audioviser, citing an unnamed source close to Rockstar, reported that GTA 6 might feature clips from the podcast. However, this claim is questionable for a few reasons. First, Rockstar has a history of parodying media personalities in their games rather than collaborating with them. Second, Joe Rogan has been vocal about his negative views on video games, considering them a “real problem” and a waste of time. He has based these opinions on his own gaming addiction.

While Joe Rogan has appeared in video games before, namely in three EA Sports UFC games, this was more aligned with his brand rather than a GTA game. Furthermore, Rogan expressed that he did not enjoy the experience of recording voiceovers for the game.

It is important to note that including episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience in GTA 6 would not require Rogan to record anything new for the game, as Rockstar could simply license his show. However, considering Rockstar’s style and Rogan’s past negative views on gaming, this rumor seems far-fetched and unlikely to be true.

In conclusion, the speculation that Joe Rogan’s podcast will be featured in GTA 6 is unlikely to be accurate. Rockstar’s history of parodying media personalities and Rogan’s negative views on video games make this rumor hard to believe.

