XRISM Satellite Provides Glimpses into the X-ray Universe

The XRISM (X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission) satellite, a joint collaboration between Japan, NASA, and ESA, has recently unveiled a sneak peek into the mysteries of the cosmos through X-ray imaging. Launched on September 6, 2023, this cutting-edge satellite is already capturing clusters of galaxies and unraveling the chemical compositions of neighboring galaxies.

Led by JAXA, the XRISM mission aims to explore the hidden X-ray sky and study the compositions, motions, and physical states of celestial sources. By detecting X-rays with energies up to 12,000 electron volts, this mission will provide crucial insights into the universe’s hottest regions, largest structures, and objects with the strongest gravity. It goes beyond what visible light can offer.

To achieve its goals, the XRISM satellite is equipped with two important instruments known as Resolve and Xtend. Both instruments play a vital role in deciphering the secrets of the cosmos. Resolve, with its high-resolution spectroscopy capabilities, examined the supernova remnant N132D in the Large Magellanic Cloud, providing the most detailed X-ray spectrum of the object ever obtained. This detailed spectrum showcased peaks associated with various elements, offering valuable information about their abundances, temperatures, densities, and directions of motion.

On the other hand, Xtend, the wide-field X-ray imager, captured an impressive image of Abell 2319, a rich galaxy cluster undergoing a major merger event. With a field of view 60 percent larger than the apparent size of the full moon, Xtend demonstrated its ability to observe vast regions of the cosmos.

The XRISM satellite has surpassed expectations, especially with its spectral resolution capabilities. The Resolve instrument achieved a resolution of 5 electron volts, exceeding the initial goal of 7 electron volts. This means that each captured X-ray spectrum will now provide even more detailed chemical maps.

In conclusion, the XRISM satellite is delivering groundbreaking insights into the X-ray universe. With its powerful instruments and advanced technology, it promises to bring a new understanding of the cosmos and its intricate compositions.