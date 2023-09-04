Jerry Dammers of The Specials to Perform in Coventry for Music Museum Anniversary

One of the co-founders of The Specials, Jerry Dammers, is set to perform at the Coventry Music Museum to mark its 10th anniversary. Dammers, who was also instrumental in establishing the influential 2-Tone record label in the city during the late 1970s, will showcase his DJ skills during a set in November.

The musician, known for his keyboard playing and songwriting contributions to The Specials, including the iconic “Ghost Town,” holds a significant place in Coventry’s musical history. Pete Chambers, from the museum, expressed their gratitude to Dammers, stating that without him, the museum wouldn’t even exist. He highlighted the lasting impact of 2-Tone, which had put Coventry on the musical map.

Chambers also mentioned the unexpected nature of Dammers’ musical choices, noting that his DJ set would feature more than just ska and reggae, including a lot of Mod music. This diversity adds an intriguing element to the event, as it goes beyond expectations associated with Dammers’ past work.

Tickets for the performance will be available for purchase through the museum’s website. This special event promises to be a celebration of Coventry’s rich musical heritage and the significant role that Jerry Dammers played in it.

