Microsoft Teams now features Spatial Audio for Video Calls

Microsoft Teams has announced the rollout of Spatial Audio for video calls on both Macs and PCs. This feature was first introduced by Apple on FaceTime with macOS Monterey in 2021.

Spatial Audio creates an immersive experience where users appear to be physically positioned in their designated space on the screen, with their voices apparently originating from that location. According to Microsoft, this feature is more than just a gimmick. It enhances the ability to track who is speaking and reduces meeting fatigue.

Traditional audio and video communication applications often transmit speech signals from different participants in a single audio channel, thus eliminating valuable spatial context. Microsoft Teams’ Spatial Audio aligns each participant’s perceived audio location with their video representation. This makes it easier for users to track speakers, understand multiple speakers simultaneously, and reduce cognitive load in meetings.

The efficacy of Spatial Audio is particularly notable when using headphones. In the 1950s, psychologist Colin Cherry conducted an experiment known as The Cocktail Party Effect, which explored how individuals can concentrate on a single voice in a crowded room. The study revealed that directional audio, such as binaural audio, is crucial to this ability.

Microsoft recommends using headphones for spatial audio video calls, specifically wired headphones or wireless headphones that support spatial audio. Recent models of AirPods are compatible with this feature. However, it is worth noting that Microsoft’s own Surface Earbuds and Surface Headphones 2 do not support Spatial Audio.

With the introduction of Spatial Audio, Microsoft Teams aims to provide users with a more realistic and engaging audio and video experience that mimics real-world scenarios. This feature enhances communication effectiveness and helps alleviate meeting fatigue.