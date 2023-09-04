Emergency SOS via Satellite Expanding Coverage with New Satellite Launches

Emergency SOS via Satellite has been a crucial feature in the iPhone 14 Series, playing a vital role in life-saving situations. Stories have emerged about how this feature has saved lives, from rescuing individuals from flash floods to calling firefighters to remote areas. Now, Emergency SOS via Satellite is poised to expand its coverage with the help of Globalstar.

Globalstar, a satellite network operator supported by Apple, has recently purchased SpaceX launch services valued at $64 million. This investment will be used to launch the first set of satellites that Globalstar ordered from MDA last year. MDA, a major supplier of satellite subsystems, has signed a $327 million deal with Globalstar for 17 new satellites to enhance its existing constellation.

The upcoming satellite launches will be instrumental in expanding Globalstar’s emergency SOS services. Apple has shown its commitment to this endeavor by agreeing to refund 95% of the constellation expenses, covering manufacturing and launch costs, to Globalstar. Additionally, Apple is providing a $252 million loan to assist with upfront expenses.

As part of the agreement, Apple will utilize 85% of the new network’s capacity to enhance the satellite services launched last year with the iPhone 14. This will allow iPhones to connect with Globalstar’s existing satellites for emergency assistance when cell towers are unavailable. Furthermore, the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is expected to be included in the upcoming iPhone 15 Series.

The partnership between Globalstar and SpaceX not only highlights SpaceX’s significant influence in orbital launches but also their potential plan to provide direct connectivity to mainstream phones through the Starlink broadband constellation. SpaceX is currently seeking regulatory approval in the US to acquire additional spectrum, potentially leading to a mobile Starlink satellite service.

Overall, the collaboration between Globalstar, Apple, and SpaceX aims to improve emergency response capabilities by expanding the coverage and accessibility of Emergency SOS via Satellite services. This development showcases the importance of satellite technology in emergency situations, providing individuals with a reliable lifeline when traditional communication methods fail.

