SpaceX Stacks Fully Upgraded Starship Ship 25 on Booster 9 for Test Flight Preparations

SpaceX has completed the stacking of Ship 25, the fully upgraded Starship vehicle, on top of Super Heavy Booster 9 at the launch site in Starbase. Ship 25 underwent several important additions before the stacking process, including the installation of thermal protection system (TPS) tiles and upgrades to its flight termination system (FTS) charges. The mission is pending regulatory approval and is expected to be Starship’s second test flight.

During the first test flight of Starship, the FTS was triggered after the rocket lost control. However, the charges were not powerful enough to break apart both stages as intended. To ensure a more effective FTS, SpaceX has added extra explosive charges to each vehicle, following a similar upgrade already implemented on Booster 9.

Furthermore, SpaceX has introduced a new set of openings or vents on the aft section of Ship 25, above the engine shield, to address the issue of potential fires that occurred during the previous flight. These vents are believed to be part of a carbon dioxide (CO2) purge system, preventing fires from spreading in the engine section during flight.

In addition to the vents, a new set of pipes has been added to the engine section of Ship 25. While the exact purpose of these pipes is unknown, it is speculated that they may vent a substance during engine ignition. The absence of extensions on the booster side suggests that these pipes may not be utilized during the first stage flight.

Ship 25 has also undergone reinforcement on the welds between the rings at and below the quick disconnect umbilical plate. This upgrade, previously implemented on Ship 24, aims to address structural issues identified during testing. With these upgrades and changes, Ship 25 is expected to be flight-ready for its upcoming mission.

The stacking process revealed the fully shielded engines of Ship 25, with each engine well-protected to minimize potential damage. Furthermore, while Booster 9 will feature a new electric thrust vector control (TVC) system, Ship 25 retains its hydraulically actuated TVC, which incorporates a hydraulic power unit (HPU) for control. This design decision aims to prevent issues encountered during the first flight, where HPUs in Booster 7 caught fire during ascent.

The successful stacking of Ship 25 on Booster 9 marked the first time a ship and booster with a vented interstage were assembled together. This milestone sets the stage for the final preparations of Starship’s test flight, pending regulatory approval.

