SpaceX’s Starship Rocket Ready for Second Test Flight

SpaceX’s giant Starship rocket is set for its second-ever test flight after the successful stacking of the Ship 25 upper-stage prototype onto the Booster 9 “Super Heavy” first stage at the company’s Starbase site in South Texas. SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk announced on social media that Starship is ready for launch pending approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Starship is still in development and is envisioned to be a fully reusable vehicle that will handle various spaceflight missions, including launching satellites to Earth orbit and carrying people to the moon and Mars. The first fully stacked Starship completed a test flight in April of this year, encountering issues with stage separation and leading to a self-destruct command.

This second Starship vehicle incorporates modifications, including a “hot staging” strategy where the upper stage engine ignites before separation from the first-stage booster. SpaceX has also made changes to Booster 9, such as installing a heat shield and a “vented interstage” to protect it from Ship 25’s fire.

Prior to the upcoming flight, SpaceX conducted two static fire tests with Booster 9, with the most recent one showing improvement, as all 33 of the Raptors engines ignited. However, the launch is pending FAA approval. The agency is still reviewing the mishap report from the previous flight, which caused damage to Starbase’s orbital launch mount and debris to fall in the surrounding area.

Sources:

– Source article