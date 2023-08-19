SpaceX Upgrades Starship Rocket Prototype for Test Flight

SpaceX continues to make progress on its latest Starship rocket prototype, as it prepares for an upcoming test flight. Starship is a next-generation deep-space transportation system comprising a reusable first-stage booster called Super Heavy and a 165-foot-tall upper-stage spacecraft known as Starship.

Following the failed separation between Starship and Super Heavy during a test flight in April, SpaceX has implemented a range of design changes to improve the chances of success in future missions. One notable change is the spacecraft-separation system. For the upcoming test flight, which will involve Super Heavy prototype Booster 9 and upper-stage vehicle Ship 25, SpaceX has installed a new vented interstage and heat shield on Booster 9.

This new separation method, known as hot-staging, will involve igniting Starship’s second stage engines to push the spacecraft away from the booster. The addition of vents on the booster’s extension will allow the superhot plasma from the upper-stage engines to be released safely, preventing any explosions.

The implementation of hot-staging, a technique commonly used in Russian rockets, could potentially increase Starship’s payload-to-orbit capacity by 10%. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has expressed confidence in this design change, which allows the upper-stage engine plume to pass through the vented extension and avoid self-destruction.

The upcoming test flight of Booster 9 and Ship 25 shares similar goals with the April 20 mission. Although SpaceX has not yet announced a target date, the company plans to launch the test flight soon. However, it is important to note that SpaceX still awaits clearance from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for liftoff. The FAA is currently reviewing the mishap report submitted by SpaceX after the April 20 test flight. Once the final report is approved, the FAA will identify corrective actions that SpaceX must undertake before granting authorization for future launches.