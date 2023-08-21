SpaceX Installs Hot Staging Ring on Booster 9 for Starship

SpaceX has recently installed a new hot staging ring on Booster 9 in preparation for a new stage separation method. Hot staging is a process where the second stage, in this case, the Starship, ignites its engines while still connected to the booster. The hot staging method has been used by Russian and older American rockets.

The hot staging ring on Booster 9 features vents on the sides and a reinforced stainless steel dome. It has undergone testing, including being connected to a “can crusher” that simulates stresses on the rocket during liftoff. The ring has passed these tests and has been successfully installed.

SpaceX has not confirmed which of the Starship Raptor engines will ignite first. The sea level Raptors are positioned close to the top of the dome, so it is likely that the outer three vacuum Raptors will ignite first, followed by the three center engines.

The Starship’s quick disconnect arm, used for fueling, has been adjusted and raised higher to accommodate the addition of the hot stage ring. SpaceX has also shared a video of a Raptor engine firing at the McGregor Test Facility.

At the production site, SpaceX has demolished one of the production tents and is taking down the mid-bay to make room for an improved production facility. Booster 9 is expected to return to the Orbital Launch Mount this week, pending weather conditions.

For any questions or comments, reach out to SpaceX directly.