SpaceX Conducts Hot-Fire Test for Super Heavy Booster

SpaceX recently performed a successful hot-fire test for its next Super Heavy booster at a rebuilt launchpad in Boca Chica Beach, Texas. The new launchpad now features a water-suppression system to prevent future damage. The test, conducted on August 6, lasted 2.74 seconds, slightly shorter than planned. During a live webcast, SpaceX reported that four of the Super Heavy’s 33 methane-fueled Raptor 2 engines shut down early, but no further details were provided.

This hot-fire test is in preparation for the second flight test of the integrated Starship-Super Heavy vehicle, following an unsuccessful initial flight on April 20. The first stage of the rocket failed to separate, ultimately causing damage to the launchpad’s concrete base. In response, SpaceX repaired the launchpad and installed a water-cooled, steel flame deflector beneath the pedestal. The water-deluge system, designed to manage heat and acoustic energy from the engines, was tested on July 28 and successfully used during the August 6 static fire.

The new booster, along with the repaired and upgraded launch mount, signify progress towards SpaceX’s goal of launching the Starship vehicle into orbit. The flight-termination system, which did not function as intended during the previous flight test, is being re-evaluated and re-qualified before the next launch attempt. SpaceX anticipates that this system will be the main factor determining the timing of their future launch.

In addition to technical challenges, SpaceX is also facing legal action from environmental groups. These groups have raised concerns regarding the extensive debris field resulting from the first flight test. However, no further information was provided regarding the status of the legal proceedings.