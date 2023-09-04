The Best Space Game Face-Off: Cast Your Vote Now!

Starfield has finally arrived in early access, and to celebrate, IGN has launched a “Face-Off” to determine the best game set in space. With 93 games in the running, space enthusiasts can now cast their votes and decide which game will take the top spot.

In this Face-Off, two games will be pitted against each other, and it’s up to the voters to determine the superior game. The voting process allows participants to choose their favorites multiple times, ensuring that their preferred games rank higher on the list. IGN’s team of space experts has selected the 93 games included in this competition, and each matchup is randomly generated and tracked.

Voting will continue until September 8, 5 pm PT, at which point the total number of wins and losses for each game will be tallied. Based on the voters’ choices, a ranked list will be created and revealed on September 9. The game with the most wins will be crowned the winner. In the event of a tie, the game with the fewest losses will take the top spot.

Participants are encouraged to vote as many times as they want before the Face-Off closes. Due to the random nature of the matchups, it is difficult to know when every space video game has been seen. However, by voting for their favorites and ensuring their preferred games advance, voters increase the chances of their picks reaching the top of the list.

The selection of space video games in this Face-Off has been carefully chosen by IGN staff. Only games where space is integral to the gameplay, rather than just a backdrop, have been included. Although beloved titles like Super Metroid or Dead Space didn’t make the cut, the 93 games on the list promise an exciting competition. IGN welcomes suggestions for any games that may have been missed in the comments section.

Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned space adventurer, the Best Space Game Face-Off is an opportunity to have your voice heard and influence the ranking of these stellar games. Cast your vote now and help determine the absolute best game set in space.

Definition:

Face-Off: A competition where two things are pitted against each other, and the participants determine the superior choice through voting.