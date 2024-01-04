Expedition 70 Crew Members Begin Productive Year

The crew members of Expedition 70 on the International Space Station (ISS) kicked off the new year by diving into various activities. On Tuesday, they resumed their scientific research, conducted maintenance tasks, and prepared for upcoming experiments.

Unraveling the Secrets of Microgravity

Flight Engineer Loral O’Hara, representing NASA, continued her research on material flammability in microgravity. To investigate how fuel temperatures affect material flammability, she replaced a used manifold gas bottle in the Combustion Integrated Rack with a new one. In the evening, O’Hara wore the Actiwatch, a device that tracks sleep-wake patterns during the night.

Advancing Agricultural Research and Maintenance

Flight Engineer Jasmin Moghbeli, also from NASA, began her day by cleaning up in the Harmony module and then replenishing the water supply in the Plant Habitat-06. This experiment focuses on studying the physiological and genetic responses to defense activation in wild-type tomatoes. Moghbeli also conducted an experiment to test the efficiency of an antimicrobial coating in space.

Robotic Training and Life Science Preparations

Commander Andreas Mogensen, representing the European Space Agency (ESA), started his day by swapping out the heart rate monitor on CEVIS, the station’s bicycle. He then underwent a robotics training session, practicing the capture of a cargo craft, controlling free-flying assistants, and operating the robotic arm. Afterward, he deployed the Life Sciences Glovebox and analyzed water from the station’s water processor assembly.

Exploring Nutrient Production and Maintaining the ISS

Satoshi Furukawa, from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), focused on hydrating and incubating production packs for the BioNutrients-1 investigation. This experiment aims to develop technology for on-demand production of human nutrients during long-duration missions.

The cosmonauts on board—Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub, and Konstantin Borisov—were responsible for a range of maintenance duties. These included running the 3D printer, auditing cargo, conducting water management system maintenance, and inventorying accessories of the Roscosmos docking system.

Summary

The Expedition 70 crew members made significant progress in their scientific research, maintenance tasks, and preparations for upcoming experiments. They are continuing to unravel the mysteries of microgravity, advance agricultural research, undergo robotic training, and explore nutrient production. Their dedication and hard work will contribute to the advancement of space exploration and our understanding of long-duration space missions.

