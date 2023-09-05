Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Takes Inspiration from Astartes Fan-Film

The upcoming video game, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, is being praised for its faithful representation of the iconic Space Marines. The game’s developers, Saber Interactive, revealed that they used the fan-film Astartes as a reference point to capture the essence of these legendary warriors.

Astartes, created by Syama Pedersen, is widely regarded as the best representation of the Space Marines in the Warhammer 40,000 universe. The animation successfully portrays the weight and agility of the Space Marines, maintaining their menacing presence without becoming comical.

Impressed by Pedersen’s work, Games Workshop, the owner of Warhammer 40,000, hired him to create a sequel exclusively for Warhammer+, its subscription offering. The collaboration between Games Workshop and Pedersen demonstrates the recognition of his talent and the impact Astartes had within the fan community.

Saber Interactive creative director Oliver Hollis-Leick acknowledged Astartes as his favorite reference for the visual design of the Space Marines in Space Marine 2. He specifically mentioned how Pedersen captured the sound of the Marines’ footsteps, coupled with their predatory movements. The attention to detail and the understanding of the science fiction aspects of the Astartes armor were crucial in bringing these warriors to life.

To ensure the authenticity of the Space Marines, Saber Interactive also consulted Jes Goodwin, the renowned artist who originally designed them. Goodwin shared his knowledge and provided the developers with detailed explanations of the armor’s functionality and maneuverability.

Creating a balance between movement and realism was a significant challenge for the developers. They needed to find a way for the Space Marines to be responsive to player input while still maintaining the weight and mass of their armor. The combat sequences required a seamless transition between different speeds, emphasizing the lightning-fast and flowing nature of the Space Marines’ attacks.

Space Marine 2 has showcased the relentless Tyranids and the Rubric Marines of the Thousand Sons Traitor Legion as the primary enemies. The gameplay footage highlights the intense battles faced by Lieutenant Titus and his Ultramarine brethren as they fight to save the Imperial Jungle World Kadaku.

Fans can expect the release of Space Marine 2 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC in the upcoming winter season. For more information, IGN’s hands-on preview offers a detailed insight into the game.

Sources:

– IGN – “Warhammer 40k’s Space Marine 2 Is Inspired by the Best Space Marine Fan-Film, Astartes”

– Games Workshop – Warhammer 40,000 Astartes Fan-Film by Syama Pedersen