US Stocks Slide as Inflation Fears Rise

Summary: The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq all experienced a decline as US stocks faced a sell-off. The drop in stock prices was largely attributed to rising inflation fears. In August, US services activity exceeded expectations, suggesting a strong demand for labor that could drive wage growth. However, the prices paid index, which is a measure of inflation, also increased, fueling concerns about inflationary pressures. Jefferies noted that the service sector’s high unit labor costs contribute to inflation. As a result of these inflationary indicators, the likelihood of a November interest rate hike increased to nearly 50%.

Tech companies, including Apple and Roku, also faced declines in their stock prices. Apple fell more than 3% after reports that China had ordered government agencies to refrain from using foreign devices, including Apple’s iPhones. China’s move is part of its efforts to reduce reliance on foreign technology due to national security concerns. Additionally, Roku upgraded its third-quarter guidance, but its stock was still affected by the overall market sell-off. On the other hand, Zscaler reported positive quarterly results due to ongoing cybersecurity demands, but still experienced a 3% decline in its stock price.

Furthermore, payments company Square saw its stock price fall over 1% after UBS downgraded the stock due to concerns about potential margin slowdown and lower Cash App monthly active users. Similarly, Southwest Airlines cut its third-quarter outlook, citing lower-than-expected August bookings and the impact of higher fuel prices. Other airlines, such as United Airlines and Alaska Air, also expressed concerns about the rising cost of jet fuel affecting their growth. Bank of America noted that the increase in commodity prices has created earnings volatility for airlines and limited their ability to raise prices.

