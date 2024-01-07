Exploring the Southern Ocean: Investigating Climate Change

Summary

The Investigator research vessel has set sail on its longest voyage to date, with the aim of understanding the impacts of future climate change. The 60-day journey will take scientists to the Southern Ocean and the sea-ice edge, where they will investigate the reasons behind the slowdown of deep ocean currents near Antarctica, how clouds form over the region, and the Southern Ocean’s capacity to absorb heat and carbon dioxide. This research will provide valuable insights into how the Southern Ocean influences global climate patterns and how it may continue to act as a “handbrake” on climate change. Furthermore, the investigation will examine the connections between physics, biogeochemistry, plankton, aerosols, and clouds in order to understand the complex interactions that shape climate change impacts.

Exploring the Southern Ocean

The team of scientists on board the Investigator will be investigating the area between the deep ocean and the low-lying clouds to gain a comprehensive understanding of the Southern Ocean’s sensitivity to change. Dr. Annie Foppert from the University of Tasmania highlighted the importance of the Southern Ocean as a major absorber of heat and carbon dioxide, and the research will assess its capacity to continue playing this role. The investigation will also focus on the reduction in dense water from the meltwater of the Antarctic Ice Sheet and its impact on ocean currents that control climate.

Deep-Diving Robots and New Technology

To collect data for analysis, the research team will deploy a dozen deep-diving robots, capable of collecting measurements up to six kilometers below the sea surface. These new technologies will allow for tracking changes in the ocean over the next five years and provide insights into how climate and sea levels will be affected. The ability to observe the deep ocean regularly and on such a large scale was previously impossible, making this research voyage an important milestone.

