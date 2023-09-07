Apple Store Workers Request Union Recognition to Address Concerns

The staff at an Apple store have requested “voluntary recognition” from management, aiming to be recognized as members of the United Tech and Allied Workers (UTAW), the Community Workers Union’s tech worker branch. This move comes as employees voice concerns about stagnant wages and a “punitive disciplinary culture” within the store.

Despite Apple’s gross profit of over $170 billion in 2022, staff argue that their wages have not kept up with inflation. One employee stated that, while Apple is regarded as a top employer, the reality is an overworked and unhappy workforce. Various benefits are offered to keep the employees satisfied, but they argue that the compensation does not match the level of hard work, skills, and knowledge required.

In addition to pay concerns, there are also issues related to the treatment of disabled, neurodivergent, and chronically ill staff, as well as fears about job security. The increasing outsourcing of in-store repairs to cheaper contract labor has raised concerns about a reduction in the quality of service and longer repair times. Technicians, who take pride in providing a quality experience and quick service, feel that Apple is prioritizing profit over customer satisfaction.

Amidst these grievances, the staff sees the formation of a union as a way to collectively address their concerns and build a productive relationship with management. They hope that unionizing will allow them to improve their working conditions and have a voice in decision-making processes.

According to UTAW organizer Eran Cohen, it is time for Apple to acknowledge its ethical position and engage in equal conversations with its workers. The employees believe that by unionizing, they can bring about the necessary changes and establish a more equitable working environment.

