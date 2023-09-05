KEB Hana Bank to Offer Digital Asset Custody Services in South Korea

KEB Hana Bank, one of South Korea’s leading financial institutions, has announced that it will provide digital asset custody services starting from the latter half of 2024. The bank, with total assets of $448 billion, revealed this news during Korea Blockchain Week in Seoul. To facilitate this service, KEB Hana Bank will collaborate with BitGo Trust Company, a digital asset custody provider.

The partnership between KEB Hana Bank and BitGo aims to elevate the standards of the domestic digital asset market to a global level and encourage institutional participation. However, the specific details of the services offered were not disclosed in the joint press release.

BitGo, a California-based company, will be leveraging its blockchain security technology for Hana’s digital asset custody services. This move is prompted by South Korea’s favorable regulatory environment, leading BitGo to expand its operations in the country.

BitGo boasts clients in over 50 countries, including notable companies like Nike. The company recently concluded a successful Series C funding round, raising $100 million and achieving a valuation of $1.75 billion. BitGo is also planning to establish an office in South Korea by the latter half of 2024, once it has obtained the necessary licenses under local regulations.

In light of these developments, South Korea’s Financial Services Commission announced in July that it intends to amend electronic securities laws to accommodate blockchain-powered security tokens within its regulatory framework.

In conclusion, KEB Hana Bank’s decision to offer digital asset custody services in collaboration with BitGo demonstrates their recognition of the growing importance of the digital asset market. This move not only enhances the bank’s offerings but also contributes to the development of the domestic digital asset ecosystem in South Korea.

Sources:

– [Source Article]