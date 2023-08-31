AI-Powered Coding Platform Sourcegraph Suffers Security Breach

Sourcegraph, the AI-powered coding platform, recently announced that its website had been breached after a site-admin access token was accidentally leaked online on July 14th. The attacker used this leaked token on August 28th to create a new site-admin account and gain access to Sourcegraph.com’s admin dashboard.

The breach was discovered on the same day when the security team noticed a significant increase in API usage that was described as “isolated and inorganic.” Once inside the website’s admin dashboard, the threat actor continuously altered their rogue account’s privileges to probe Sourcegraph’s system.

Diego Comas, Head of Security at Sourcegraph, disclosed in a statement that the breach occurred due to an unintentionally leaked access token found in a code commit from July 14. This token was then utilized to impersonate a user and gain access to the administrative console.

While the attacker was able to obtain Sourcegraph customers’ information, such as license keys, names, and email addresses, no sensitive data, including private code, passwords, or personally identifiable information (PII), was compromised. Sourcegraph confirmed that there is no evidence showing any modification or copying of personal information.

As a precautionary measure, Sourcegraph deactivated the malicious site-admin account, temporarily reduced API rate limits for all free community users, and rotated potentially exposed license keys. The company assured its users that their private data and code were not accessed during the breach, as they are stored in isolated environments.

Sourcegraph boasts a global user base of over 1.8 million software engineers and counts prominent companies like Uber, F5, Dropbox, Lyft, and Yelp among its clients.

Sources: Sourcegraph