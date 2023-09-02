Google to Release New Colors for Pixel Buds Pro in Fall

Google is set to release two new color variants of its Pixel Buds Pro earbuds. The new colors, named “Porcelain” and “Sky Blue,” are expected to join the existing lineup this Fall. The Pixel Buds Pro were first launched in July 2022, along with the Pixel 6a smartphone. These earbuds were Google’s first to feature active noise cancelling and also came with Spatial Audio support.

Currently, the Pixel Buds Pro are available in four colors: Charcoal, Lemongrass, Fog, and Coral. However, Google is now preparing to introduce two additional colors to match its upcoming Pixel 8 Pro smartphone. The leaked information was provided by Paras Guglani, a reliable leaker on Twitter/X, who has confirmed our own sources.

Based on mockups, it is expected that the new colors will closely resemble the “Porcelain” and “Sky Blue” variants seen in an official image and a leaked advertisement, respectively. These new color options are likely to be released around the same time as the Pixel 8 Pro, which is set to launch on October 4.

Interestingly, evidence of these new color options was found in the Pixel Buds companion app back in July 2022, when the original Pixel Buds Pro were first released. The same report also hinted at the possibility of a blue color option for the Pixel Buds A-Series, which was eventually launched in May 2023 as “Sea” to match the Pixel 7a.

It is worth noting that there are no expected changes to the hardware of the Pixel Buds Pro, and the pricing is likely to remain the same at $199.

