SoundExchange Adds PayPal and Venmo as Royalty Payment Options for Creators

SoundExchange, the leading music tech organization, has announced that it is expanding its royalty distribution payment options for registered creators by adding PayPal and Venmo. This move is part of SoundExchange’s ongoing efforts to transform how creators receive compensation for their musical work, providing them with easy and immediate access to their royalty payments.

With the addition of PayPal and Venmo, creators now have even more choices when it comes to receiving their royalty payments. Last year, SoundExchange introduced the option to use CashApp and Zelle for royalty payments. According to Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange, the organization is the only collective that offers creators the ability to receive royalties via mobile payment apps on a monthly basis.

By incorporating PayPal and Venmo into its suite of payment options, SoundExchange aims to meet creators where they are and simplify the process of receiving payments. PayPal is available to both domestic and international registrants, whether they are individuals or companies. This offers a convenient solution for creators in countries where traditional direct deposits are not feasible.

To sign up for PayPal or Venmo, creators can use SXDirect, which provides self-service opt-ins for all available payment methods. SoundExchange urges creators to visit their website for step-by-step instructions on how to use SXDirect to sign up for PayPal or Zelle payments.

SoundExchange’s adoption of mobile payment technologies reflects its commitment to supporting creators and advancing the music industry through innovation. In addition to introducing PayPal and Venmo as payment options, SoundExchange launched a mobile app, a new website, and other digital tools in 2022, further enhancing its offerings for its expansive community of over 650,000 creators.

