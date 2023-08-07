Deathbound Announced: A Unique Soulslike Action RPG

Tate Multimedia and Trialforge Studio have revealed Deathbound, an action RPG that follows the Soulslike genre. Set to release on PC via Steam in 2024, Deathbound takes players on a crusade through a medieval world, where faith and science clash in a crumbling society.

The game is centered around the Church of Death, which stands at the gates of the grand city of Akratya. They seek to eliminate the Cult of Life, and players assume the role of a character who is a result of desperate experimentation for Eternal Life. To the Church, the protagonist is seen as an icon of sin and heresy, while to others, they represent validation for relentless experiments.

Zieminal, the world in which the game is set, is filled with unrelenting creatures and demands a unique approach for survival. Through the Binding System, players can absorb the essence of fallen warriors encountered throughout the journey and form a dominant party. By harnessing the skills and abilities of these warriors, players can create a playstyle catered to their preferences and unleash devastating Morphstrikes on enemies.

Deathbound features a robust party system that allows players to seamlessly switch between fallen warriors to utilize their individual skills and abilities. The game also showcases a brutal world, where a mix of technological past and a medieval present creates a unique atmosphere. The city of Akratya is rich in lore and dangers, with its brutalist architecture and melding of technology.

Players will face challenging enemies in the form of monsters, each representing one of the five stages of grief. These encounters are designed to push players to their limits and require strategic thinking to overcome.

Watch the official announcement trailer to get a glimpse of the game’s atmosphere and visuals. Deathbound promises to offer an immersive and challenging experience for fans of the Soulslike genre.