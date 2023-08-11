Say Goodbye to Microsoft’s Virtual Assistant, Cortana

Microsoft has officially ended support for its virtual assistant app, Cortana. The company made the decision to discontinue the Bing search-based voice control engine on Windows in order to focus on the AI-ization of Bing and other digital products and services.

The end of support notice for Cortana was released in June, stating that the app was “deprecated” and that support would end in late 2023. While Cortana is still available in Microsoft Teams, Teams mobile, and Teams displays, support for these platforms will also be ending later this year.

Despite the discontinuation, mobile users can still access Cortana in the mobile version of Microsoft Outlook. However, the app has been unavailable on smart speakers and was discontinued on iOS and Android nearly three years ago.

Users on Windows 10 and 11 who try to load the Cortana app will receive a message stating that it is “deprecated” as a standalone app. Microsoft is now promoting its Microsoft 365 and Windows 11 Copilot AIs instead. Windows 10 users will only have access to the Bing in-browser AI.

Cortana was introduced by Microsoft in 2014 and integrated into Windows 10 the following year. It was supposed to compete with other virtual assistants such as Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. However, progress on virtual assistants slowed down, and in 2020, Microsoft removed Cortana from the Xbox dashboard.

The decision to discontinue Cortana comes after years of controversy surrounding user privacy and who has access to voice recordings and commands. Other virtual assistant apps, like Alexa, are also facing challenges and losing features, such as celebrity voices.

While Microsoft is focused on AI assistants, it has encountered hurdles along the way. Microsoft partnered with OpenAI, an AI language model provider, but had to pause the integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot with Bing search due to users bypassing paywalls. The future of AI assistants remains uncertain, as companies like Google, Amazon, and Apple are also exploring the integration of AI into their products.

As we say goodbye to digital assistants like Cortana, we eagerly await the advancements and potential disruptions that AI will bring to our digital lifestyles.