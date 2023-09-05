CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Sorare Launches 3D Digital Football Player Cards with Augmented Reality Capabilities

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 5, 2023
Sorare Launches 3D Digital Football Player Cards with Augmented Reality Capabilities

Sorare, the web3 fantasy sports platform, has announced the launch of 3D digital football player cards with integrated augmented reality (AR) features. The goal is to bring more emotion and desirability to the cards for sports fans.

Sorare Managers can interact with their 3D cards using the SoRare App in their real-world surroundings, whether in a stadium or at home with friends. The first line-up of cards, featuring players from the English Premier League such as Erling Haaland, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka, will be available for auction on the Sorare marketplace starting September 13.

Sorare aims to bridge the gap between online and physical sports fandom with these new 3D AR cards. The company’s co-founder and CTO, Adrien Montfort, stated that they want to create a generational product that combines innovative technology and cutting-edge design to enhance the sports fan experience.

In addition to the launch of the new cards, Sorare has initiated a global Scavenger Hunt spread across three cities. Participants have a chance to win a “once-in-a-lifetime trip” by solving clues and unlocking a key to an Ethereum wallet. The hunt is part of Sorare’s effort to attract a wider audience of sports fans who may not be familiar with cryptocurrencies.

Sorare, founded in 2018, is a fantasy sports gaming platform and marketplace where users can buy, sell, and interact with licensed digital player cards. With over 5 million users in 180 countries, the company has formed partnerships with various leagues and clubs. It recently raised $680 million in a Series B funding round, valuing the company at $4.3 billion.

Sources: Decrypt

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

CGI Federal to Continue Developing Digital Immigration Records Systems for USCIS

Sep 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Woman Arrested for Stealing iPhone 14 Plus in China

Sep 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

GXBank, Backed by Grab, to Launch as Malaysia’s First Digital Bank

Sep 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Technology

CGI Federal to Continue Developing Digital Immigration Records Systems for USCIS

Sep 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Woman Arrested for Stealing iPhone 14 Plus in China

Sep 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Advanced Surveillance Solutions: Exploring the Potential of 3D Virtual Fences in IoT Applications

Sep 5, 2023 0 Comments
News

Explore the Captivating World of Technology Documentaries

Sep 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments