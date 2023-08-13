Google Developing Link Your Devices Feature for Android

Google is reportedly working on a new feature called Link Your Devices, which will allow users to link Android devices signed into the same Google account. This feature, known as “Call switching,” will enable users to seamlessly switch phone calls from one Android device to another without any disruptions.

In addition to Call switching, another feature called “Internet sharing” has also been discovered. This feature will allow linked devices to share a Wi-Fi or internet connection with each other. Furthermore, apps will provide users with information on how they can share content across linked devices.

Apple already offers a similar feature called Continuity for devices with the same Apple ID. Continuity enables users to share cellular calls, document markups, SMS and MMS messages, AirDrop files, and more. Similarly, Samsung’s “Continue Apps” feature allows users to seamlessly continue using an app on certain Galaxy devices.

To set up the Link Your Devices feature, users will need to navigate to Settings > Google > Device & Sharing. The Link Your Devices menu page will display the option for Call switching and also list all linked Android devices along with the associated email address of the linked Google account.

It is speculated that Link Your Devices could be launched alongside the stable version of Android 14. However, if it is not included in Android 14, it is likely to be introduced in a future update by Google later this year.