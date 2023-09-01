Sony Unveils Xperia 5 V: A High-End Smartphone with Improved Camera and Entertainment Features

Sony has recently introduced the Xperia 5 V smartphone, featuring some impressive high-end specifications and a more affordable price tag compared to its predecessor. The company promises an exceptional music and video experience with its HDR display, updated speakers, and more.

Although Sony smartphones are renowned for their camera capabilities, the Xperia 5 V appears to have fewer cameras than the previous model. However, it retains the exceptional image quality with its 52-megapixel Exmor T BSI Type 1/1.35-inch stacked sensor, ensuring fast and excellent low-light performance. The AI-powered “bokeh mode” has also been improved to produce images that resemble those of interchangeable lens cameras.

While the Xperia 5 V sports only two rear cameras, a 48-megapixel Exmor T and a 12-megapixel 16mm ultrawide, it compensates for the missing telephoto lens by allowing the primary sensor to switch between 24mm and 48mm focal lengths. This feature enables users to achieve an equivalent 2X optical zoom and capture sharper images.

Furthermore, the Xperia 5 V offers impressive video recording capabilities, allowing users to shoot 4K videos at up to 120fps in HDR. It also includes optical image stabilization and 5-axis gyro-powered electronic stabilization for smooth footage. The device includes features such as eye-tracking, HDR recording, color presets, and a Video Creator app that automatically compiles videos based on selected shots and music.

Designed for entertainment, the Xperia 5 V boasts a 6.1-inch OLED HD+ display with the TV Bravia X1 image quality engine for mobile. It also features a front stage speaker system that eliminates the need for external speakers and provides powerful deep bass. Additionally, the device’s 5,000mAh battery offers over 24 hours of usage and maintains 80% or higher capacity after three years.

The Xperia 5 V is equipped for gaming, offering a flagship-level Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor, a 120Hz display refresh rate, and a larger heat diffusion sheet. It comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The game enhancer adds features like an audio equalizer, voice chat mic, and screen recording function.

While the Xperia 5 V is priced at £849 / €999 in the UK and Europe, making it relatively expensive, it offers impressive features and specifications compared to its competitors. The device is set to be available in late September, with US pricing and availability yet to be announced.

