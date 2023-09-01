Sony Shares Rise After Announcement of PlayStation Plus Price Increase

Sony Group’s shares have seen an increase in value following the company’s announcement of plans to raise PlayStation Plus subscription prices. Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed that starting from September 6th, there will be a price hike of up to 35% for 12-month subscriptions across the Essential, Extra, and Premium plans in the US, Europe, and the UK.

PlayStation Plus is a subscription service that is required for online multiplayer gaming on Sony consoles. Bloomberg reported that Sony’s shares experienced a 3.4% rise in Tokyo, the largest increase in over a month, after the announcement was made. Analyst Amit Garg from CLSA suggested that these “steep” price increases could result in an additional $688 million of sales and $378 million of operating profit annually for Sony.

The price adjustment is said to be a means of ensuring the continued delivery of high-quality games and value-added benefits to PlayStation Plus subscribers. However, Sony has not announced any additional benefits that will be offered alongside the price increase.

In addition to this news, Sony is currently testing cloud streaming for PlayStation 5 games, which will be available to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers upon launch. As part of their September lineup, Sony has also announced the inclusion of games such as Saints Row for PS5 and PS4, Black Desert – Traveler Edition for PS4, and Generation Zero for PS4.

It is worth noting that Microsoft increased prices for its Xbox Game Pass in July, with the monthly price for a Game Pass console subscription rising from $9.99 to $10.99. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also increased from $14.99 per month to $16.99. However, PC Game Pass pricing remained unchanged.

Overall, Sony’s decision to raise PlayStation Plus prices has been met with a positive response from investors, reflecting optimism about the potential for increased sales and profit in the future.

