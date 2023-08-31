Sony Announces Release Date for PlayStation Portal

Sony has revealed that its upcoming Remote Play device, the PlayStation Portal, will be launched in select markets on November 15. The handheld device can be pre-ordered from the PlayStation Direct store in several countries, including the US, UK, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and Portugal. Pre-orders will also be available from other select retailers in those countries, as well as Japan and Canada, from September 29. The PlayStation Portal is priced at $199.99 / €219.99 / £199.99 and is designed to stream games from the PlayStation 5 console. It allows gamers to play PS5 games in a different room or when the living room TV is occupied.

According to Sony, the PlayStation Portal will connect to the PS5 over Wi-Fi, enabling users to seamlessly switch from playing on their console to the handheld device. It can only play supported games that are installed on the PS5 console and can be controlled using the Dualsense controller. However, it should be noted that the PlayStation Portal is solely a Remote Play device and does not provide access to cloud streaming of games on PlayStation Plus Premium.

In order to use the PlayStation Portal, players must own a PS5 as it requires the console for full functionality. It is important to mention that streaming games via PS Plus Premium and PS VR2 games, which require the headset, are not supported on the PlayStation Portal. With the release date on the horizon, gamers are excited to get their hands on this innovative Remote Play device from Sony.

