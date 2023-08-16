Sony LinkBuds and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 on Sale

Sony’s unique open-ear earbuds, the Sony LinkBuds, are currently on sale for around $128, which is a $52 discount. These earbuds provide a safer alternative to noise-canceling earbuds, allowing users to stay connected to their surroundings. They have Android-specific features and excellent microphone quality for hands-free calls. The LinkBuds also have IPX4 water resistance and offer good sound quality.

In addition to the Sony LinkBuds, Amazon is offering a $100 discount on Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. The Z Flip 5 is a 6.7-inch flip phone that folds in half, and the Z Fold 5 has a massive 7.6-inch inner display that folds like a book. Both phones have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for fast performance and come with a great software policy. To take advantage of the discount, users can clip the on-page coupon on Amazon.

For those in need of a portable Bluetooth speaker, the JBL Flip 6 is on sale for around $89.95, a $40 discount. This lightweight speaker offers IP67-rated water resistance and up to 12 hours of battery life. It can also be paired in stereo mode with other JBL speakers.

In addition to these deals, Sony is offering a $10 discount on various console covers for the PlayStation 5, BuyDig is offering discounts on LG’s C3 OLED TVs with Visa gift cards, and Amazon has discounted its Alexa Voice Remote Pro and the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker.

These deals provide great savings for those looking for new headphones, smartphones, speakers, gaming accessories, and home appliances.