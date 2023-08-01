Sony Announces Pricing and Availability for 2023 QD-OLED TV

Sony has revealed the pricing and availability for its high-end 2023 QD-OLED television, the Bravia XR A95L. The TV, running on Google TV, will come in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch models, with prices starting at $2,800.

The Sony Bravia XR A95L features a QD-OLED panel, combining the best aspects of OLED screens such as deep blacks and rich contrast, with the superior brightness and colors found in QLED TVs. According to Sony, the TV offers up to 200 percent color brightness compared to typical OLED TVs, thanks to its QD-OLED panel and Cognitive Processor, which also provides a two-times higher brightness than last year’s model.

The Cognitive Processor XR acts as the brain of the TV, managing details like color range, contrast, clarity, adaptive noise reduction, and auto HDR tone mapping. Additionally, the TV includes a Bravia Cam sensor that functions as a webcam for video calls, while also optimizing the picture and sound based on the viewer’s location in the room.

The A95L comes with some new extras, including a Game Menu for managing gaming picture and assistance settings, as well as exclusive features for PlayStation 5 users, such as Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode. The TV also features an Eco Dashboard to help manage energy-saving settings.

Sony has incorporated Acoustic Surface Audio+ in the A95L, allowing actuators behind the TV to vibrate and produce audio from the entire screen, resulting in clearer dialog. This feature works in sync with Sony Soundbars to produce “fuller vocals” on the center audio channel, and Soundbar settings can be accessed directly from the TV’s Quick Settings menu.

The Sony Bravia XR A95L will be available for pre-order from Sony authorized dealers starting on August 21st. The 55-inch model is priced at $2,800, the 65-inch variant at $3,500, and the 77-inch model at $4,500.