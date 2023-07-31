Sony Testing New PlayStation 5 Software Beta with Dolby Atmos Support and UI Improvements

Sony has initiated a beta test of a new software update for the PlayStation 5 (PS5) that includes several noteworthy features. The beta version includes support for Dolby Atmos, an audio technology designed to provide an immersive sound experience. This means that PS5 games using Sony’s 3D Audio implementation, Tempest 3D AudioTech, will be compatible with Dolby Atmos devices such as sound bars, TVs, and home theater systems. Furthermore, media apps like Netflix will soon be able to update their apps on PS5 to support Dolby Atmos audio.

The new software beta also introduces support for up to 8TB of M.2 SSD storage. Previously, the PS5 supported a maximum of 4TB of expandable storage, but Sony has now doubled the storage limit. However, users will still need to ensure that their M.2 SSD meets the minimum speed requirements of around 5,500 MB/s or faster.

In addition to these major additions, Sony has made several user interface (UI) improvements and quality of life changes. Users will now have the option to mute the PS5 beep sound or adjust its volume. The software update also introduces haptic feedback from the DualSense controller while navigating the PS5 UI. Sound effects will trigger haptics when moving focus from one section to another and when reaching the end of a scrollable section.

Another notable feature is the addition of second controller support. Users will be able to assign a second controller to one account to use it as an assist controller, which is particularly useful for children or friends who may need help with a difficult part of a game or navigating the PS5 UI.

Sony has also enhanced the social aspects of the PS5. Users will now be able to invite players into a closed party without adding them to a group and send open or closed party invites to groups, rather than just a single friend. In addition, users will be able to see a preview of someone sharing their screen before joining a party, and emoji reactions for messages are being added.

The beta release is currently available in select countries, with Sony eventually making these features available to all PS5 consoles in the coming months.