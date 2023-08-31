Sony’s 55-Inch A95K QD-OLED TV Receives Massive Discount

Sony’s 55-inch A95K QD-OLED TV, which combines the best qualities of OLED and QLED technology, is now available at its lowest price ever. Originally priced at £2,699, the TV is currently being sold at a discounted price of £1,999, providing a massive £700 saving.

The A95K is a 4K QD-OLED TV that received a five-star rating when reviewed, with praise for its exceptional picture quality, highlights, and sound. However, its high price point has been a deterrent for potential buyers, especially when compared to competing models from Samsung.

With this latest price drop, Sony’s A95K is now more competitive in the market. The TV offers four HDMI ports, two of which are equipped with 48Gbps HDMI 2.1 specifications. Additionally, the TV supports HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision formats, making it ideal for gaming and watching high-quality content.

One notable feature of the A95K is the Bravia CAM camera, which is attached to a rectangular notch on the back panel. Initially providing only chat functionality, the Bravia CAM now includes additional features such as Ambient Optimisation Pro, Proximity Alert, Gesture Control, and Auto Power Saving Mode.

The TV runs on the Google TV operating system, allowing users to access popular streaming services like Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Netflix. Additionally, the A95K offers the Bravia Core service, which delivers movies in higher quality at faster internet speeds.

For those interested in learning more about the Sony A95K TV, a thorough review is available. This discount provides an excellent opportunity for customers to purchase a high-quality TV at a more affordable price.

