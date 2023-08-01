PS5 Consoles Receive First-Time Discount

PS5 consoles have received a significant discount for the first time, with prices dropping to $449.99 in the US, £399.99 in the UK, and €459.99 in Germany. This new sale offers a standalone discount, making it an attractive opportunity for gamers looking to purchase the console. Additionally, Dell is currently offering the Xbox Series X for $449.99.

Currently, the discounted PS5 deal is available at Monoprice in the US. However, other retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart may also provide similar deals in the near future, following the pattern seen in other regions recently. The UK has already seen discounts on PS5 games, DualSense controllers, and more, indicating the possibility of further PlayStation discounts in the US.

The timing of this discount coincides with rumors about Sony planning to release a ‘slim’ version of the PS5. During the recent FTC v. Microsoft hearing, Microsoft mentioned these rumors and predicted a potential price range of $399.99 for the slim console.

Furthermore, Sony has recently announced that the PlayStation 5 has been a massive success, selling over 40 million units as of July 16, 2023. Although slightly behind the sales pace of the PS4, this achievement is impressive considering the previous semiconductor shortage.

Preorders are now available for the Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle and its accessories. While stock for the PS5 bundle and DualSense controller is still available, the Spidey 2 console covers have already sold out. For those interested, a PlayStation deals roundup is available to explore, and additional new deals will be added if they become available.

