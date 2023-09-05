Sony Introduces Compact and Specialized Camera for Drones

Sony has unveiled the ILX-LR1, a compact camera specifically designed for high-end drone usage and specialty industrial applications. The camera features a 61-megapixel full-frame sensor, making it suitable for capturing high-resolution images and 4K videos up to 60 fps. With a size slightly larger than a deck of playing cards and weighing only half a pound, the ILX-LR1 is incredibly lightweight and portable.

While box cameras are not new, the ILX-LR1 stands out due to its drone-first design. It does not have an electronic viewfinder, a built-in screen, or a standard handgrip. Additionally, it lacks in-body image stabilization, as Sony claims that it adds unnecessary weight and size, and that drone pilots typically disable it anyway.

The ILX-LR1 is powered externally by the drone it is attached to, as it does not have its own battery. Sony has been testing the camera with professional flight systems from companies like Skyfish and Event 38. However, it is worth noting that the ILX-LR1 is not compatible with Sony’s own Airpeak S1 drone.

Due to its specialized nature, the ILX-LR1 is not targeted towards the general consumer market. It will be available through specialty business-to-business (B2B) and volume sales networks. The camera is expected to be released in December with a price tag of $2,950.

Sources: The Verge