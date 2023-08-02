Sony Unveils Details of A95L Bravia XR TV Lineup

Sony has recently announced the details of its 2023 TV lineup, showcasing its flagship A95L Bravia XR TV based on QD-OLED display technology. The A95L will be available in three sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch, with prices starting at $2,800, $3,500, and $5,000 respectively. Customers can begin preordering these models from August 21, 2023.

Compared to other TVs based on Samsung Display’s QD-OLED panel technology, Sony’s prices are higher. For example, the 55-inch S95C from Samsung is priced at $2,500, making it $300 cheaper than the A95L. However, Samsung is currently offering discounts on all S95C models, bringing the price down to $2,300 and widening the price gap to $500.

Although Digital Trends has not yet received the A95L Bravia XR for testing, it is anticipated to perform exceptionally well. The previous Sony A95K and Samsung S95B models both earned perfect scores of 10/10. While the Samsung S95C displayed impressive picture quality, it was criticized for its less-than-stellar sound and lack of Dolby Vision.

Fortunately, Sony’s reputation for excellent TV sound and its support for Dolby Vision in its OLED TVs suggest that these issues are likely to be resolved when the A95L becomes available for review.

The Sony A95L Bravia XR, first showcased at CES 2023, promises to deliver color brightness up to 200% better than conventional OLED displays. Powered by the Google TV smart TV operating system, the A95L offers voice commands through Google Assistant. It also features a Multi-View function that allows users to split the screen and watch content from two different sources simultaneously.

To enhance the gaming and streaming experience, the A95L includes features like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode for optimized picture quality. It also introduces a Game Menu, which provides a single interface to manage gaming picture settings and assist features.

Additionally, Sony’s Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology utilizes actuators behind the TV screen to produce audio, resulting in improved dialogue perception. An integrated subwoofer is also included. Users can pair the A95L with select Sony soundbars for Acoustic Center Sync, further enhancing the quality of dialogues.

Moreover, each A95L comes equipped with a Sony Bravia Cam. This webcam enables the Ambient Optimization Pro feature, automatically optimizing the picture and sound based on the viewer’s seating position. The Bravia Cam can also be used for video chats, with Sony planning additional uses for it in the future.