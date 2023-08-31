Sony’s PlayStation Portal: Pre-Order Your PS5 Streaming Handheld Today

Sony has announced that its PlayStation Portal, a $200 handheld device designed for PS5 game streaming, is now available for pre-order. The Portal, set to launch on November 15th, is being marketed as the “handheld gateway to your PS5 games.”

The PlayStation Portal features an eight-inch LCD screen that offers 1080p visuals at 60 frames per second. It also includes haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, enhancing the gaming experience for users. Engadget’s Kris Holt likened the device’s appearance to “a bit like a tablet wedged between two halves of a DualSense controller.”

It’s important to note that the PlayStation Portal does not support cloud streaming through services like PlayStation Plus Premium, nor does it have any local apps. Instead, it acts solely as a WiFi remote streaming controller for your existing PS5. However, it does support long-distance remote play, allowing users to enjoy their PS5 games as long as their console is on and connected to the internet.

Interested buyers can pre-order the PlayStation Portal Remote Player exclusively from Sony. The device requires a PS5 console and a persistent WiFi connection to function properly. With its sleek design and advanced features, the PlayStation Portal aims to enhance the gaming experience by offering on-the-go access to PS5 games.

