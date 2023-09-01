Sony Unveils September Free Games Lineup for PlayStation Plus Essential Subscribers

Sony has announced the free games lineup for September 2023 for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers. The month’s offerings include Saints Row, Black Desert: Traveler Edition, and Generation Zero. These games will be available for download on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 starting from September 5.

In Saints Row, players can explore the vast and dynamic playground of Santo Ileso. This sandbox experience offers exciting side activities, criminal escapades, and epic missions. Players can navigate the city using various means, such as shooting, driving, or wingsuiting, all in pursuit of dominance. The game also includes co-op play, allowing players to join forces with a friend at any time.

Black Desert: Traveler Edition is a fantasy MMORPG that immerses players in a vast open world. It features dynamic PvE combat, expansive PvP siege wars, and diverse character classes. Players can choose to specialize in different combat styles or focus on activities like trade, fishing, and horse training. The Traveler Edition includes the base game and several add-ons, providing an enriched gaming experience.

Generation Zero is a captivating open-world adventure set in the challenging landscapes of 1980s Sweden. Players can face off against menacing machine foes in solo or seamless online co-op with up to three friends. The game combines strategic guerilla combat with unraveling the mysteries of the region. Players can salvage materials from defeated enemies to craft essential gear and weapons, as well as establish bases across the island.

Previous month’s PlayStation Plus Essential games, Dreams, Death’s Door, and PGA Tour 2K23, can still be acquired until September 4th.

PlayStation Plus Essential is the foundational tier of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s subscription service. It offers online multiplayer access, monthly free game offerings, cloud storage, and discounts on PlayStation Store purchases. Starting next month, the pricing for PlayStation Plus subscriptions will increase. The 12-month Essential subscription will rise from $59.99 to $79.99, while Extra and Premium-tier 12-month subscriptions will see price hikes of $35 and $40, respectively.

Source: Sony PlayStation Blog