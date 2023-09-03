Sony Sets Sights on Bollywood with Ambitious Merger in India

Sony, the Japanese entertainment giant, is embarking on a new venture in India’s Bollywood industry. With a rapidly growing middle class and a huge population, India has become an attractive market for entertainment companies. Sony’s recent approval of a deal with Zee, India’s largest media group, will result in the creation of a $10 billion entertainment conglomerate with more than 70 Indian TV channels, film studios, and extensive movie catalogues.

However, Sony faces fierce competition from Disney Star, India’s largest TV network, and other deep-pocketed rivals. Despite the challenges, Sony’s CEO, Kenichiro Yoshida, is confident about the opportunities in India. He believes that as India’s economy continues to grow, the entertainment industry will expand as well. India has already surpassed the UK as the world’s fifth-largest economy and is projected to become the third-largest by 2030.

Sony hopes to replicate its success in the US by leveraging its intellectual property across various entertainment mediums. The company’s deal with Zee will create a 74-channel media powerhouse, giving Sony a 24.8% market share. With the rapid expansion projected in the film, games, music, and animation industries, Sony aims to capitalize on the growth potential in India. The company plans to distribute its content across multiple streaming platforms instead of launching its own service, adopting an “arms dealer” strategy to maximize profits.

While Sony’s merger with Zee is deemed well-timed by analysts, the deal still faces regulatory hurdles. The CEO of Zee, Punit Goenka, has been banned from leading listed companies due to allegations of diverting funds. Sony is willing to replace Goenka if necessary, addressing corporate governance concerns.

In addition to its presence in the entertainment industry, Sony has a sizeable sports presence in India. However, Yoshida remains cautious about the prospects of Sony-Zee in the sports sector. Sony also has plans to expand PlayStation console sales in India, despite the relatively small console market. Sony sold 19.1 million PlayStation 5 units globally in 2022.

With its ambitious plans and strong brand presence, Sony is positioning itself for success in India’s entertainment market.

